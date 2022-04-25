Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,003. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

