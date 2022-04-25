Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $656.62. 7,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,087. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $655.16 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

