Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,988. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

