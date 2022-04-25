Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.