Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.89. 2,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,360. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.