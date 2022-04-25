Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. 15,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $162.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

