Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

