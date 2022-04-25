Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.79. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

