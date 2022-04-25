Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

ABC stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.12. 13,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,323. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

