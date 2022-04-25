Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

