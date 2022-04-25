Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.10. 6,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

