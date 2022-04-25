Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

