Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,908. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
