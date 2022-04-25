Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,581. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

