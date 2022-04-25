Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

CHRW stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.48. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.