Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rollins by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

