Venus (XVS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.21 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $9.89 or 0.00025045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $120.34 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.33 or 1.00032430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

