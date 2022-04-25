Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.400 EPS.

VZ stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

