Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.73

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 3172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

