Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.39

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.39 and last traded at $192.34, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.36.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

