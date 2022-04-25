Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 662,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

