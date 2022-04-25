Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.33 and last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Visteon by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Visteon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

