Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.33 and last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Visteon by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Visteon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
