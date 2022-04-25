VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 7.3% Higher

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 47,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 688,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -34.43.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

