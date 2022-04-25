VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 7.3% Higher

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 47,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 688,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -34.43.
In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.