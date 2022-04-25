Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been given a SEK 250 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 224.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

