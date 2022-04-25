Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $167.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.