Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 5596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.