WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of WEC Energy Group worth $456,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.