West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $455,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.16. 1,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,822. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.63 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.