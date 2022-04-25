WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.82 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $382.91 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.