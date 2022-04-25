WinCash Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. WinCash has a total market cap of $52,633.67 and approximately $81.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WinCash

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

