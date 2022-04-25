Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 32,670 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,540,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,544,199.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. 687,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

