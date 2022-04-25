Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $229.27. 10,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average is $263.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

