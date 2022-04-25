Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

