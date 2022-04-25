Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17,289.3% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after buying an additional 424,797 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. 148,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

