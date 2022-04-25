Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

