Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

