Wirex Token 1-Day Volume Tops $845,357.00 (WXT)

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market cap of $80.90 million and $845,357.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.27 or 0.07357736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

