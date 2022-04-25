World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

WWE opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

