Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.98 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.98 billion and approximately $183.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $39,141.69 or 0.99844837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 280,605 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

