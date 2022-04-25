WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up to $41.94

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $42.86. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 1,252 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

