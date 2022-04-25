XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.73

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.73 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 1165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

