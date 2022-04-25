XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 191 ($2.49) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.45).

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.99. The stock has a market cap of £283.11 million and a PE ratio of 35.38. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.88 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

