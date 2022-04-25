Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

