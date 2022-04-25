Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.69

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 235066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

