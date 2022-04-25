Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report $332.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.97 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 342,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

