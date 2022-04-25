Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

