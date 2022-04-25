Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,004. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

