Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 616,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,846. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

