Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.06. Camden National posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Camden National by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Camden National by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Camden National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Camden National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.