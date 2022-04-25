Zacks: Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

