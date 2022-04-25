Zacks: Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:ISUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.21.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
